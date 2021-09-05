Opinion/Commentary: Barnyard classic has a birthday

Even more so, I was fascinated that the book was an allegory, with precise correspondences between Russian history and every fictional event and literary character. The fun and excitement of reading it was to unlock the keys to understanding the depth of this apparent “animal story.”

In later years, I began to teach the book regularly to college students and to visit high schools where it was assigned. When I observed that many junior and senior high school teachers did not know much about Russian history, I wrote a high school textbook about the historical richness of the allegory.

Yet little did we know as schoolchildren — nor did anyone else, for that matter, until the 1980s — that the sensational postwar popularity of “Animal Farm,” first in the U.S. and then around the world, had much to do with the CIA’s secret funding and distribution of the film adaptation, along with translations into more than five dozen languages.

Of course, all this happened after Orwell’s death in January 1950. Nonetheless, he became the leading (if posthumous) cold warrior of the postwar West.

Would he have supported this cultural war against communism? Historians dispute the answer. I believe the answer is “yes” — with qualifications.