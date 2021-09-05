Opinion/Commentary: Barnyard classic has a birthday

Just over 75 years ago, a “little squib” contributed decisively both to changing American attitudes toward the Soviet Union, our ally during World War II, and to launching the Cold War.
The sharp-edged “little squib” was “Animal Farm,” a brief satire in the tradition of Aesop’s beast fables. And the author who modestly described it as such was the British writer George Orwell (1903-50), more famously known for his next satire, “1984.”
On Aug. 26, 1946 — roughly a year after American planes dropped atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II — Orwell’s fable detonated on American shores with the explosive power of a literary atomic bomb. Its impact on the cultural front of the Cold War proved immediate and lasting: Never again would the American public speak warmly about the Soviet dictator “Uncle Joe” Stalin and his tyrannical regime.
I first read “Animal Farm” as the Cold War was still raging, more than a half-century ago. As a boy, I was excited to realize that this barnyard tale was about geopolitical matters much greater than the cruelty of a farmer toward animals — or of pigs toward so-called lower animals, the beasts of burden (like the heroic cart horse, Boxer).
I discovered in a state of anxious wonder that the tyrannical pigs represent the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, that the diabolical pig leader Napoleon is Joseph Stalin, that his eloquent rival pig Snowball stands for Trotsky, and on and on and on.
Even more so, I was fascinated that the book was an allegory, with precise correspondences between Russian history and every fictional event and literary character. The fun and excitement of reading it was to unlock the keys to understanding the depth of this apparent “animal story.”
In later years, I began to teach the book regularly to college students and to visit high schools where it was assigned. When I observed that many junior and senior high school teachers did not know much about Russian history, I wrote a high school textbook about the historical richness of the allegory.
Yet little did we know as schoolchildren — nor did anyone else, for that matter, until the 1980s — that the sensational postwar popularity of “Animal Farm,” first in the U.S. and then around the world, had much to do with the CIA’s secret funding and distribution of the film adaptation, along with translations into more than five dozen languages.
Of course, all this happened after Orwell’s death in January 1950. Nonetheless, he became the leading (if posthumous) cold warrior of the postwar West.
Would he have supported this cultural war against communism? Historians dispute the answer. I believe the answer is “yes” — with qualifications.
I have taught the fable to high school pupils as well as college students (and even published that textbook entirely devoted to its allegorical and satirical details). Sometimes I have presented “Animal Farm” as an entertaining “animallegory” with a powerful moral: “Power corrupts.”
Yet there is a danger if one leaves it at that, neglecting to study the historical correspondences closely. That neglect results in downplaying the Russian parallels, even though the allegorical linkages between Russian history and the fable’s characters and events are quite exact.
On the other hand, it is also problematic to overfocus on the Russian correspondences — and overlook Orwell’s larger warning against not just Stalin’s dictatorship but political tyranny in general.
I witnessed that danger first-hand when I interviewed Chinese theater-goers who had attended a stage performance of “Animal Farm” in Beijing. I expressed surprise that the Chinese cultural censorship bureau had approved staging a show about the “beastliness” of communism.
They looked at me quizzically. “You see, ‘Animal Farm’ is an allegory,” they reminded me. “It’s a satire of Russian history, not Chinese history.”
Of course, “Animal Farm” is a warning about both versions of tyrannical oppression — and so is “1984,” which jolted American readers less than three years later, in June 1949. Having sold 80 million copies in five dozen languages, Orwell’s two political satires established the totalitarian framework for how Americans came to perceive the shifting danger from Nazism to Stalinism — and some of the ideological language bandied in the emerging Cold War (a term coined by Orwell).
Today, George Orwell is the most quoted writer of the 20th century as a result of the ubiquity of “Animal Farm” (“All animals are equal...”) and “1984” (“Big Brother is watching you!”). He is the best-selling writer of serious political fiction who ever lived.
John Rodden is a former professor at the University of Virginia Department of Rhetoric and Communications Studies, where he taught such subjects as literary and cultural theory, and genre and pop culture.