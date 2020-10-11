Opinion/Commentary: Announce key Cabinet choices now

The defense secretary is another Cabinet member who deals with national security affairs. Here Biden would need to be careful to reassure the country that he doesn’t favor major cuts in the defense budget, even though he’ll be pressured by Sanders and Warren to make such cuts. Biden might emulate Obama, who asked Robert Gates, the incumbent from George W. Bush’s second term, to stay in the job and provide continuity. Biden should consider doing the same with Mark Esper.

Yet all this may be wishful thinking. Our Constitution doesn’t require a presidential candidate to say before an election who will fill important Cabinet posts. The reality is that American voters are obliged to trust the good judgment of the two candidates nominated by Republican and Democratic parties.

In Donald Trump’s case, we have nearly four years’ experience to understand where he wants to take the country if re-elected. His appointees likely will be more conservative.

In Joe Biden’s case, we have to trust that his long experience in government, including eight years as vice president, give him the capability to turn the country in a different direction, to a more collaborative view toward opposition members in Congress. How will Biden prevent far-left factions in his party pressuring him toward Sanders’ priorities depends on whether he is elected by a strong majority.

In reality, voters will roll the dice on who will be the key policy makers and implementers of America’s domestic and foreign policies. That will change only when voters demand it.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County. Email nuechtd@cstone.net.