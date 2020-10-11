Opinion/Commentary: Announce key Cabinet choices now

Voters have only two viable choices in electing the next U.S. president: Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Each is well-known to most American voters; Trump has been president for four years, and Biden was vice president for eight during Barack Obama’s administration.
But we know next to nothing about who will be their key Cabinet officers, those who run the executive departments and agencies that employ several million civil servants and military personnel. The most important are the departments of state, defense, justice, treasury, homeland security, and health and human services.
Our system of government doesn’t require presidential candidates to name Cabinet selections until after the election.
That’s in contrast to the parliamentary system followed in Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, and other countries. In that system, the opposition party includes the potential new prime minister and his or her cabinet. They are members of parliament and are known to voters. When Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Liberal Party prime minister, faces a national election, voters already know who would be the opposition Conservative Party’s likely Cabinet members.
If Trump wins re-election, he might desire a new team. Some political observers wonder whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would choose to stay for a second term. He appears exhausted from frequent travel, constant criticism from the media over his handling of the department’s career officers, and comments from the president on policy that make it difficult to follow his leadership.
Another key player in Trump’s Cabinet is Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. He succeeded two other secretaries that Trump decided to drop — notably Gen. James Mattis, who held the job for nearly three years before deciding he had enough. During his one year in office, Esper has done a commendable job of managing the huge Defense Department. But Trump reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with him because Esper opposed using U.S. troops to quell rising violence in several cities, such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
Joe Biden’s choices for key Cabinet posts are an open question. Pundits speculate he’ll be obliged to repay Bernie Sanders for his support by appointing people who agree with the Vermont senator’s leftist ideas.
The same may apply to Elizabeth Warren: She has strong ideas about reining in the influence of Wall Street and its sway over policies of the Treasury Department. Warren will insist that Biden appoint people who agree with her determination to bring changes to the department and may want the top job herself.
Biden will surely appoint prominent Blacks and other minorities who supported him early. And as vice president, Kamala Harris would have her list of minorities who should be appointed to top jobs.
New presidents usually choose a well-known foreign policy expert as secretary of state. They can include members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; John Kerry in Obama’s administration is an example. Washington Post columnist George Will proposes another member of that committee for Biden’s secretary of state: Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. He is not well-known outside Delaware, however.
The defense secretary is another Cabinet member who deals with national security affairs. Here Biden would need to be careful to reassure the country that he doesn’t favor major cuts in the defense budget, even though he’ll be pressured by Sanders and Warren to make such cuts. Biden might emulate Obama, who asked Robert Gates, the incumbent from George W. Bush’s second term, to stay in the job and provide continuity. Biden should consider doing the same with Mark Esper.
Yet all this may be wishful thinking. Our Constitution doesn’t require a presidential candidate to say before an election who will fill important Cabinet posts. The reality is that American voters are obliged to trust the good judgment of the two candidates nominated by Republican and Democratic parties.
In Donald Trump’s case, we have nearly four years’ experience to understand where he wants to take the country if re-elected. His appointees likely will be more conservative.
In Joe Biden’s case, we have to trust that his long experience in government, including eight years as vice president, give him the capability to turn the country in a different direction, to a more collaborative view toward opposition members in Congress. How will Biden prevent far-left factions in his party pressuring him toward Sanders’ priorities depends on whether he is elected by a strong majority.
In reality, voters will roll the dice on who will be the key policy makers and implementers of America’s domestic and foreign policies. That will change only when voters demand it.
Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County. Email nuechtd@cstone.net.
