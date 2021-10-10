Opinion/Commentary: Anemic growth rooted in Richmond, Washington

Virtually all policy decisions in recent years have shown that Virginia’s legislative and executive majority wants to regulate and tax businesses more, empower organized labor and earn its gratitude, place an automatic escalator on the minimum wage, and unleash a flood of successful litigation on employers accused of any possible grievance an employee might raise.

Virginia’s right-to-work law is indeed an inch away from disappearing, and every business leader in the United States knows it. The major roadblock in the past two years has been a single senior Democratic senator and committee chair, Richard Saslaw of Fairfax, who is now widely believed to be retiring after this term. His power has already dissipated with that report.

In preparation, the legislature has authorized the establishment of public employee union contracts at the local level, which must inevitably spread to state workers. It has imposed Davis-Bacon prevailing wage controls to drive up labor costs on public contracts and made the project labor agreement model the preferred approach, in both state and local projects. Right-to-work is one standing wall of a collapsed house, masking a now very pro-union climate, a thin screen which business leaders around the nation see past.