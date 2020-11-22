Opinion/Commentary: AAS as Virginia's centrist AOC

Spanberger also is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of House Democrats and Republicans committed to ending gridlock and hoping to expand their ranks in the post-Trump era. Its rules recall the animals boarding Noah’s Ark two-by-two — for every donkey or elephant who joins, one of the other beasts must enroll, too.

As if Spanberger hasn’t enough to worry about, Trump’s refusal to share the daily presidential intelligence brief with Biden, she said, comes at a perilous time: the transition to a new administration, a potential gap in governance when adversaries might believe America’s guard is down.

And what if a cash-strapped citizen Trump attempted to monetize the nation’s secrets? Spanberger was asked.

Spanberger, who has her own head full of secrets, paused. “I hadn’t thought about it.”

Jeff E. Schapiro is a writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where this column originally appeared. Contact him at (804) 649-6814.

