Opinion/Commentary: A Virginia goal: More civic literacy, involvement

A plan to strengthen civics across Virginia aims to involve more students in activities beyond the classroom and to expand engagement to college students and more adults.

A commission newly constituted with more citizen members is creating a call to action to strengthen civic engagement.

The 17-member Virginia Commission on Civic Education is going well beyond its traditional role as a resource for civics teacher professional development to promote educational avenues for student and adult involvement in democracy.

All Virginians should know how to find trusted and valid sources of information, how to communicate with candidates and elected officials and how to effectively advocate and take action to improve their communities.

Five state legislators and 12 citizens on the commission, of which I am a member, support an expanded role to create a better civic resource for every Virginian.

On May 10, the group, which was appointed by the General Assembly, unanimously adopted an activist strategic plan for the coming year. Goals include student-focused learning and partnerships to promote civic engagement with elected officials and campaigns as well as learning how to successfully push for public policies.