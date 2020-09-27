Opinion/Commentary: A safe COVID-19 vaccine: How, when will we know?

In nonhuman primates, DNA vaccines — which deliver the gene for the spike glycoprotein — reduced the amount of virus in the lungs. Animals that produced antibody that prevented virus attachment to human cells were most likely to be protected.

» What have the early Phase 1 and 2 studies in humans shown?

Overall, vaccination has triggered a more potent neutralizing antibody response than even that seen in patients recovering from COVID-19.

This has also been the case for Moderna’s vaccine currently in Phase 3 trials and for vaccines from CanSino Biologics and Oxford/ AstraZeneca.

» What side effects have been observed?

Physicians have recorded mild to moderate reactions when the subjects were observed up to 28 days after vaccination. These side effects included mild pain, warmth and tenderness at the site of injection, and fever, fatigue, joint and muscle pain.

But Phase 1 and 2 studies are by small by design, with just hundreds of participants. So these trials will not be large enough to detect uncommon or rare side effects.