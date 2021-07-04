Opinion/Commentary: A new ‘Grapes of Wrath’

But some reflection on the social, cultural, and political issues that have affected our country over the last century of human migrations may be of use in helping us avoid the mistakes that we have made in the past. Otherwise, the power of the testimony of Steinbeck’s work would be a lost lesson on our generation, and a missed opportunity for positive change.

Ricardo Preve is a film and television director from Argentina who has lived in Charlottesville since 1976. He can be found @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.

Author’s note: For “The Grapes of Wrath” by Steinbeck, I have consulted the 2014 Viking Press edition, while my copy of “The Harvest Gypsies” is the Heyday Books edition. I have also studied the novel “Whose Names are Unknown,” University of Oklahoma Press (2004) by Sanora Babb, as there is some evidence that Steinbeck used some of the materials in Babb’s book for his novel — apparently without Babb’s permission.

Information links:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/climate-change-migration-central-america/

https://www.brookings.edu/policy2020/votervital/how-many-undocumented-immigrants-are-in-the-united-states-and-who-are-they/