Opinion/Commentary: A new ‘Grapes of Wrath’

Beginning in the summer of 1930, the U.S. entered a period of recurring droughts that lasted for over a decade, in what today some would describe as an early result of climate change.
The fragile soils of the dry plains of the central U.S., exposed by intensive farming practices that made no attempt to prevent soil erosion, were blown off by a series of wind storms that followed the unusually dry conditions, and ended in the destruction of many family farms in the lower Midwest, particularly in Oklahoma and surrounding states.
The resulting massive displacement of farmers and their families to find work in the agricultural fields of California was the basis for “The Harvest Gypsies,” John Steinbeck’s series of articles about migrant farm laborers written for the San Francisco Chronicle in 1936.
In 1939, this preliminary work was followed by his novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” which was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. In his work, Steinbeck used the fictional saga of the Joad family to reveal the appalling conditions in which migrant laborers had to live and work.
We should not forget that since then, and even in times of economic prosperity, our country has never been completely exempted from human migrations, or from the resulting controversy surrounding the movement of transient populations.
In his 1988 introduction to “The Harvest Gypsies,” historian Charles Wollenberg lamented that “the sense of shock and indignation with which Steinbeck wrote these articles seems tragically absent in contemporary America.” Wollenberg was referring to the growing numbers of homeless in our cities, and to an emerging underclass of marginalized people in America’s urban ghettoes.
His observation seems sadly prescient in today’s times, as the Biden administration seeks to deal with record numbers of migrants entering the U.S., including tens of thousands of unaccompanied children and teenagers, mostly from Central America. The conditions in which these minors are held, and the risks and perils they face, remind me of Steinbeck’s description of the migrant camps of California in the 1930s.
The driving forces for the present migration of human populations into the U.S. are varied, but just like in 1930, they include climate change.
According to an investigative report by CBS journalists Jeff Berardelli and Katherine Niemczyk published earlier this year, the 2020 hurricanes Eta and Iota impacted 6 million people in Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras, causing the displacement of 600,000 persons who lost their homes to 150 mph winds and torrential rains. According to the Red Cross, as of January of this year over a quarter of a million people were still living in emergency shelters. And these numbers do not take into account other such catastrophic weather events which have occurred in recent history.
The resulting movement of displaced persons has revived a bitter debate about whether these populations should be given shelter in our country and, if so, under what conditions they should be allowed to join the 10-12 million undocumented persons who, according to a 2019 estimate by the Brookings Institution, are currently in the U.S.
Without wanting to get into the specifics of that debate, I would encourage everyone to read Steinbeck’s seminal novel, or perhaps to watch the 1940 film adaptation by the same title, directed by John Ford and starring Henry Fonda.
You will note that the issues, objections, and reasoning about migrant workers and their presence in the U.S. are eerily similar between those discussed in 1930, and the ones under debate today. To Californians, the “Okie” migrants (as they were called) of the Dust Bowl were as foreign as today’s Central Americans migrants are to many Americans.
California towns objected to the arrival of Dust Bowl refugees on the grounds that the presence of the migrants would result in increased crime, an overwhelming demand on social services, and a decline in real estate values. But Steinbeck, with the help of refugee camp manager Tom Collins, was able to demonstrate that migrant agricultural workers were actually a positive transformative force in society.
Eventually, displaced Midwestern farmers (at least, those who were not drafted), found high-paying jobs in the factories and shipyards that were activated by the onset of World War II, and were thus able to escape the poverty into which they had fallen. Similarly, it may be that current immigrants into the U.S. vwill be absorbed into a growing economy as we exit the pandemic recession.
But some reflection on the social, cultural, and political issues that have affected our country over the last century of human migrations may be of use in helping us avoid the mistakes that we have made in the past. Otherwise, the power of the testimony of Steinbeck’s work would be a lost lesson on our generation, and a missed opportunity for positive change.
Ricardo Preve is a film and television director from Argentina who has lived in Charlottesville since 1976. He can be found @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.
Author’s note: For “The Grapes of Wrath” by Steinbeck, I have consulted the 2014 Viking Press edition, while my copy of “The Harvest Gypsies” is the Heyday Books edition. I have also studied the novel “Whose Names are Unknown,” University of Oklahoma Press (2004) by Sanora Babb, as there is some evidence that Steinbeck used some of the materials in Babb’s book for his novel — apparently without Babb’s permission.
