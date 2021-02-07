Opinion/Commentary: 14 days at the Capitol: Mob invasion and new president

What’s the future for Donald Trump? It seems certain the Senate will not convict him of impeachment charges brought by the House. Seventeen Republicans would have to join 50 Democrats to reach the 67 votes required to convict.

Republicans argue that since Trump is no longer president, why go through the process? One alternative proposed by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine suggests that Congress “censure” Trump for promoting the attack on the Capitol. It’s not clear whether Compress would accept that if conviction isn’t likely.

President Biden’s task ahead is fraught with difficulty, for two reasons.

First, Democrats are deeply divided on what kind of future they want for the country. He was selected as presidential candidate because he represents the moderate majority of the Democratic Party. His selection of a Cabinet demonstrates a desire to lead from a moderate, not a radical left, stance.

Second, many of his early political decisions suggest he will placate leftists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and the House radicals, then move to the center and try to persuade moderate Republicans to join in his major policy initiatives. Biden’s recent meeting in the Oval Office with a group of Republican senators is a good sign of a desire to negotiate.

What are President Biden’s chances of getting bipartisan support? Much depends, in my view, on how Republicans view their chances of winning a majority in the House in 2022. If they calculate their election prospects are better by compromising with Biden, they will negotiate. If Republicans don’t see the political benefit, Biden faces a hard two years ahead.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County.