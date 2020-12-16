Opinion/Column: Why weren't we told about Hunter Biden case?

We’ve recently learned that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, and has been doing so since 2018.

According to The Associated Press, a person familiar with the matter said, “The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions.”

Hunter Biden disclosed news of the investigation himself last week. He said in a statement, “…I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Why is this investigation just now coming to light?

Even U.S. Attorney General William Barr, mocked by historian Neil J. Young as Trump’s “real personal lawyer,” reportedly sat on the news of the Biden investigation. As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “[Barr] has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign.”