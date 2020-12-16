Opinion/Column: Why weren't we told about Hunter Biden case?

We’ve recently learned that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, and has been doing so since 2018.
According to The Associated Press, a person familiar with the matter said, “The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions.”
Hunter Biden disclosed news of the investigation himself last week. He said in a statement, “…I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”
Why is this investigation just now coming to light?
Even U.S. Attorney General William Barr, mocked by historian Neil J. Young as Trump’s “real personal lawyer,” reportedly sat on the news of the Biden investigation. As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “[Barr] has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign.”
Why wait until after the most important presidential election in U.S. history to now reveal all? Would the outcome of the election been any different if media and Barr had come forward sooner?
The Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, conducted a small survey (1,750 voters) in seven swing states. It found one in six who voted for Joe Biden would have changed their vote had they known about stories the national media didn’t cover. MRC concluded if that figure had been applied nationally, it would have changed 17% of the vote and Trump would have handily won the election.
It’s no wonder Trump’s base agrees with him that the election was “stolen.”
But the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax records should continue, and the media should be reminded of their failure to pursue them sooner.
