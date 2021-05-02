Opinion/Column: Which party benefits from census?

But what made politicos truly take notice was Williamson County. Home to Austin’s fast-growing and historically Republican northern suburbs, Williamson also went for Biden.

Biden took other booming states that have been destinations for blue-state Americans — Colorado, Nevada and Washington. Another, Arizona, just flipped its presidential preference from Republican to Democrat.

And so, while Republicans in the rapidly growing states tout the magnetic pull of their lower taxes and laxer regulations, they can’t help but notice that the newcomers are not entirely with their program. Some recent arrivals may even consider themselves conservative but regard the Trump takeover of the Republican Party with distaste.

Mark Pulliam fancies himself a Paul Revere of the right, warning conservative regions against these “colonizing” leftists. Writing in the conservative City Journal, Pulliam casts scorn on Austin’s “fashionable but impractical urbanist transportation initiatives” — he has a problem with bike lanes — and “business-unfriendly ordinances.” (Right. Austin’s “business-unfriendly ordinances” must be why half the businesses in America, it seems, want to move there.)