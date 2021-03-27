Opinion/Column: West Virginia: A tax-free heaven?

He estimates that if his tax cut proposal passes the majority-Republican legislature, it will “put $2,200 more in people’s pockets. Every single person in the state will end up cash positive.”

What about those who do not earn enough to pay state income tax?

“I’ll just write them a check,” he says.

The governor says that expenditure will be paid for and the lost revenue recovered by raising the state sales tax from 6% to 7.9% “on beer, sodas, tobacco and luxury items.” He predicts his proposal will raise property and home values, and result in more jobs and higher wages.

Such an outcome would replicate the pre-pandemic economy under the Trump administration, which cut federal income taxes.

Asked why the state is seeing relatively strong financial numbers when many other states are struggling, Justice says, “It’s absolutely economic growth. Our tourism industry, our state parks — everything — are booming in West Virginia. This is across high tech, higher education, medical, tourism, etc.”

With such an improving economy, will the governor accept the state’s portion of the $1.9 trillion relief bill recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden?