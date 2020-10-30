Opinion/Column: Webb questionnaire responses

Webb: I would describe my style of leadership as being a consensus-builder. I believe that we have more in common than what divides us. We all want our children to get a good education. We all want people to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. We all want to get COVID-19 under control and get the economy going again. I think my strength lies in being able to have the difficult conversations to get past the divisions and to the points of commonality where progress can be made. That is how I was able to be a productive member of the team in both the Obama and Trump White Houses—by finding areas of consensus to build from.

Throughout the campaign, I’ve anecdotally described my consensus-building nature both as a result of both birth-order and inclination. I am the third of six children in my family, so growing up I was always that bridge between my siblings. As a result, I never walk into a room thinking my ideas are the only ones that matter. That experience has translated into my career choices. As a doctor, my job is to approach a patient and ask them where it hurts, not to preemptively judge or assume, but to listen. The most important part of being a consensus-builder lies in that ability to listen and hear people before trying to impose your views or thoughts. It has helped me succeed as a doctor, as policy advisor, and I believe it’s what we need more of in Congress.