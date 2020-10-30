Opinion/Column: Webb questionnaire responses

Editor’s note: The Daily Progress submitted questionnaires to the leading candidates. Here are the responses from Cameron Webb, Democratic candidate for House of Representatives, 5th District.
Question: Your website lists your stand on the issues. Are they prioritized there, with COVID being your leading concern, health and health care second, etc.? If not, please tell us your top five priorities, from most important to lesser.
Cameron Webb: My top five policy priorities in order are: the COVID-19 recovery, expanding economic opportunity via broadband expansion and investing in education, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare, and addressing the climate crisis.
COVID-19: For handling the COVID-19 recovery, we must address the immediate health crisis, put in place wrap-around support systems that keep our communities afloat, and listen to the guidance of public health experts to re-open gradually when it is safe. This economic crisis we’re facing is not a typical recession. We must keep households and small businesses afloat so that we have an economy to restart on the other side of this crisis.
Expanding Economic Opportunity: I will fight to ensure opportunities for success for every person in the Fifth District, no matter their zip code. This is such an important topic, and I believe it comes down to two core needs and therefore encompasses two top priorities of mine: expanding broadband and investing in our education system.
Expanding broadband access to every corner of our district: Our rural and low income communities have suffered from lack of access to quality internet that has resulted in them being left out of our new digital economy. We need to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, fast, and affordable broadband internet to help level the playing field.
Increase the quality and accessibility of our education system: A quality education is the great equalizer in our society, and is critical to ensuring we have the workforce needed to meet the economy of the future. We need to ensure our teachers and schools have the resources they need to succeed. Every person should have access to post-secondary opportunities, whether higher education or career training, such as apprenticeships and vocational tech programs.
Ensuring Accessible and Affordable Healthcare: This pandemic has highlighted the deficiencies of our healthcare system. We must ensure that our system prioritizes patients over profits. No Virginian should be at risk of financial ruin when they seek the healthcare that they need. While the Affordable Care Act was a good start, it requires critical improvements to help it operate effectively. We need to build on that progress to ensure that all Americans have the quality coverage they deserve. We need to increase transparency in hospital pricing, bring down the cost of insurance and prescription drugs, eliminate surprise medical bills, and ensure rural hospitals and health providers have the resources they need to provide high quality coverage.
Addressing the Climate Crisis: Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing our nation and our planet. Without decisive and appropriate action, we risk droughts and precipitation deficits, rising sea levels, and species loss and extinction. There are climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security, and economic growth. Here in the Fifth District, it is essential we address this threat while also recognizing the economic opportunity it presents. With hubs in the clean energy industry in both Charlottesville and the Lynchburg area, this region is poised to be a leading job-creator in the clean energy space.
Q: Your website also lists solutions that you would take on each of these issues if elected. For your top five issues, please describe how you would work with other members of Congress to accomplish these goals.
Webb: For each of the policy priorities addressed above, I believe there are existing opportunities for collaboration that can help ensure progress is made. Below I’ve outlined some of those areas of agreement which I’m confident we can build upon to advance policy starting day one.
COVID Recovery: Given the enormous national priority of addressing COVID-19, there is already a desire among leaders on both sides to get something done. Many policies already have bipartisan support, such as increased funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and additional resources for testing and contact tracing. We need to build upon that common ground to deliver the relief that the American people need to weather this crisis. The American people deserve thoughtful and practical action from Congress now to offer the relief they need and to ensure our economy is in a position to thrive when we get through this. We cannot afford to stand-by while cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise and our economy suffers.
Expanding Economic Opportunity: For years, there’s been strong bipartisan support for improving rural broadband infrastructure. Every member of the Virginia delegation, including our outgoing Representative Denver Riggleman, has advocated for rural broadband expansion to bring the digital economy to every corner of our Commonwealth. There are opportunities for both parties to work together to craft a plan that harnesses the best of public-private partnerships to finally get this done. For example, the amendment passed last year by Representatives Riggleman and Spanberger added $55 million for the USDA’s ReConnect Loan and Grant program. It is essential for the economic future of our rural communities that we build upon efforts like this. Further investment will allow rural businesses to compete while also attracting jobs and investment that can help revitalize our communities which have been left behind for too long.
Quality public education has been a cornerstone of the American system for well over 50 years.
We all believe that our children deserve a high-quality education, but unfortunately for many across our district that is no longer the reality. No one, Democrat or Republican, wants to see schools that are unable to attract or retain quality teachers simply because they cannot compete with the pay of schools in Northern Virginia. No one wants to see our children using decades old textbooks because there simply isn’t funding to get new ones. I’d work to reauthorize the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and advance additional legislation to provide critical funding to our schools and teachers. We need to restore the American vision that if you finish school and work hard, you will have opportunities for a successful career. When it comes to job training and other post-secondary opportunities, I’ve seen first-hand in both the Obama and Trump Administrations that there is support on both sides of the aisle to invest in career and technical education.
Improving Healthcare: Fixing our healthcare system is something that our representatives in Congress have fought over for decades now. Clearly, everyone recognizes the critical importance of finding solutions to reduce costs and improve access. Working across two vastly different Administrations, I still saw numerous areas of agreement on health policy, from protecting access for people with pre-existing conditions to reducing the cost of prescription drugs and increasing transparency. Building from there, we need to reach bipartisan solutions that address the rising cost of healthcare and expand access to the 30 million Americans who still don’t have insurance coverage. I think the best next step for American healthcare is the creation of a public health insurance option to ensure affordable coverage for any American while also guaranteeing choice and encouraging real competition with private insurance.
Addressing the Climate Crisis: A majority of our representatives in Congress have accepted that climate change is real, is driven by man-made pollution, and needs to be urgently addressed.
Groups such as the Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus (CCSC) have already brought together members of both parties to find bipartisan solutions to this critical issue. Addressing this crisis will require pushing private industry to innovate through targeted incentives, such as those proposed by the CCSC. Opportunities for innovation are buoyed by the drastic reduction in the cost of producing clean energy that has now made it more cost-effective than fossil fuels.
Even ideologically, we’ve seen unexpected coalitions in the conversations regarding the future of energy production. Locally, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline brought together advocates for environmental justice and protectors of property rights to push back against the attempt to expand fossil fuel infrastructure in our area.
The transition to a clean energy economy also represents an opportunity to create entire new industries with the potential of generating millions of new jobs, providing economic development not seen since the early 20th century. This acceptance that addressing climate change can also help our economy is reflected in the recent Growing Climate Solutions Act which creates new revenue for farmers who engage in carbon reducing agriculture practices that are a critical component of meeting our emission reduction targets. Due to the economic incentives behind these reforms, we will be able to build a broad coalition that can help ensure swift action on the subject.
Q: People on the other side of the political spectrum might say that your proposed solutions in many of these cases will be far more expensive than the nation can absorb — and that funding them through clamp-downs on private enterprise would be neither adequate nor reasonable. How would you respond to those concerns?
Webb: While some of these proposals will undoubtedly require investment, they follow the American legacy of making timely investments in the interests of our nation’s future. Like President Eisenhower connected our nation’s economy through vast investment to create our modern highways to President Lyndon Johnson’s acknowledgement of the need to protect seniors’ health via the creation of Medicare, we have a proud legacy of moving our country forward with thoughtful, targeted spending. That’s what I will advocate for in Congress: nothing more than what we can afford as an investment in our future.
Most of the policies I support are common sense and bipartisan ideas that invest our resources where they are most needed, will create the largest impact for everyday Americans, and will pay for themselves in widespread, long-term economic benefits. Therefore, these policies aid private enterprise and strengthen our economy, not restrict it. Just a few examples include making community and public college free for low-income individuals, which studies have consistently found pays for itself within 1-2 decades and would vastly expand the competitiveness of our workforce.
For those policies that would require additional revenue, they are more than offset by repealing the portions of the 2017 tax bill that did not aid the middle class or economy at large in spite of adding $1.9 trillion to our deficit. The benefits largely went to major, multinational corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and we did not see those savings reinvested in any substantial way. Across the board, we need to target federal spending on programs that work but are underfunded and stop funneling billions of dollars into wasteful and inefficient special interest handouts. To be clear, I do not support any taxation that would stifle economic growth. I support creating a tax system that ensures everyone pays no more than their fair share to support our country’s needs.
Q: How would you describe your style of leadership?
Webb: I would describe my style of leadership as being a consensus-builder. I believe that we have more in common than what divides us. We all want our children to get a good education. We all want people to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. We all want to get COVID-19 under control and get the economy going again. I think my strength lies in being able to have the difficult conversations to get past the divisions and to the points of commonality where progress can be made. That is how I was able to be a productive member of the team in both the Obama and Trump White Houses—by finding areas of consensus to build from.
Throughout the campaign, I’ve anecdotally described my consensus-building nature both as a result of both birth-order and inclination. I am the third of six children in my family, so growing up I was always that bridge between my siblings. As a result, I never walk into a room thinking my ideas are the only ones that matter. That experience has translated into my career choices. As a doctor, my job is to approach a patient and ask them where it hurts, not to preemptively judge or assume, but to listen. The most important part of being a consensus-builder lies in that ability to listen and hear people before trying to impose your views or thoughts. It has helped me succeed as a doctor, as policy advisor, and I believe it’s what we need more of in Congress.
Given the bitter partisanship many see coming from Congress, voters have asked me if it’s a bit naive to seek opportunities to build consensus. I always explain that my perspective doesn’t come from a false sense of idealism about how the system should work; it is rooted in my actual experience overcoming partisanship and ideological differences in the Trump White House. I worked each day with individuals with very different ideological views than my own. Despite that, we still worked to find areas of agreement on policy and build from there. In Congress, the same process can be utilized to find bipartisan cosponsors for bills and to work across the aisle in committees and caucuses. Look no farther than our outgoing Republican Congressman, Denver Riggleman, who has found opportunities to work across the aisle on issues ranging from curbing the opioid epidemic to expanding rural broadband access. I am well aware that I’ll only be one member of 435, but the more people we have in Congress pushing for bipartisanship and willing to put people over party, the better.
Q: The 5th District is geographically large and therefore politically diverse. How do you plan to serve all the people of the 5th District, both in terms of visiting the district and in terms of serving constituents from the more conservative parts of the district?
Webb: As mentioned above, I believe one of the single most important traits for a Member of Congress is listening. Especially with a district as vast and diverse as VA-05, it is essential to actively seek opportunities to engage, listen, and learn about needs while remaining receptive to feedback. In many ways, we’ve run this campaign in the same manner I plan to lead if elected. We’ve held a range of town halls on substantive policy issues, engaged with media across the ideological spectrum, and visited—both physically and digitally—every corner of the district. Voters deserve a representative who will show up and always be available to listen, and we’ve held our campaign to that standard since day one.
If elected, I will hold town halls in every part of this district, no matter how red or blue. I will show up for every voter, whether they supported me or not, to engage with their concerns and incorporate them into my understanding of what’s in the best interests of the district. My district offices will be located so that they are readily accessible to as many constituents as possible.
Constituents will be able to walk-in should they need support or desire to express their views on issues of concern. Finally, I will continue to be a constant presence in our district, with regular office hours in our central district office while Congress is not in session, and I will seek to be available in our satellite district offices on a regular basis.
Q: What issue in this campaign do you believe has not gotten sufficient attention? Please feel free to enlarge on that topic here.
Webb: One issue that has not gotten enough substantive attention is criminal justice reform. We’ve talked a lot about policing and other issues that fall under this category over the summer and the course of the campaign. But, more often than not, the discussion has barely scratched the surface of the critical issues at play and been designed to drive wedges and fear-monger instead of facilitating actual policy conversation.
In spite of all the rhetoric thrown back and forth, my opponent and I agree on the fact that it’s essential to support law enforcement and keep our communities safe. Unfortunately, more substantive dialogue on this matter has been eclipsed by buzzwords and political hits designed to evoke fear and drive people further into their own corners. The reality is that folks largely agree on areas of improvement when it comes to policing. We agree that communities are made safer when police have sufficient funding to provide for training, better services and support for mental health needs, and sufficient salaries so officers can live in the communities they police and build meaningful relationships. While we should focus on supporting these kinds of changes, they are rarely discussed because we are so busy throwing around baseless accusations about wanting to defund the police.
Nationally there is a broader conversation about some police departments which have become over-militarized and over-funded. That is the discussion I was having with CBS19 in June that is often taken out of context in my opponent’s advertisements. When I discussed using the language of defunding the police and excess funding being part of the problem, that was about how we have a conversation nationally that brings activists and folks upset with injustices they’ve experienced together to have a conversation about how to make our communities safer for us all. Even in that interview, I never said I support defunding the police or that I think funding is part of the problem here in VA-05. There is excessive funding and militarization in some select places nationally, but that is not the case here in Virginia’s Fifth District or in most places around the country. Our local police departments need more funding, not less. The topic of how to use that funding is what brings us to why this topic hasn’t gotten enough attention. It’s how we use that additional funding and how we address issues throughout our criminal justice system that needs further attention and reform.
Criminal justice reform encompasses a vast system including: policing, prosecution, adjudication, sentencing, corrections, and re-entry. There are common-sense policies to improve and reform each step of the system and most of them enjoy broad support across both parties.
Below I’ve listed just a few of the many policies that fit this description and that I think deserve more focus in our public discourse and policy priorities:
● Building upon the FIRST STEP Act via additional sentencing and prison reform like further reducing mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and eliminating the discrepancy between crack and powder cocaine sentences
● Decriminalizing mental health and improving support for preventative treatment instead of incarcerating those in need of care
● Eliminating private prisons and increasing oversight of prisons
● Prioritizing rehabilitation in our correction system to facilitate successful reintegration as productive members of society
These are just a few of the many policies that are rarely discussed in our race or generally, but would be pivotal in transforming our criminal justice system to be one that prioritizes the safety and justice of all Americans, rather than perpetuating systemic injustices and excessive incarceration.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!