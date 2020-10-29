Opinion/Column: Warner questionniare responses

Health Care: We need to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act, not overturn it wholesale and leave people with pre-existing conditions unprotected, as this Administration is attempting to do in court. Right now, I have legislation in the Senate that builds on the ACA. It cracks down on runaway drug prices and lowers premiums. All while protecting Americans with preexisting conditions. That’s the right path forward.

Economic Equality: I am committed to continuing to champion economic opportunities for all Virginians. Whether it’s increasing investments in low-income and minority communities, or giving workers the ability to move up the career ladder by supporting smart upskilling proposals, I am working so that all Virginians have that opportunity to succeed. I support ensuring that we have a fair and equitable tax system that invests in workers similar to investments made in innovation, research and development. Right now, we need to ensure that all communities and workers are able to recover from the economic crisis. That’s why I have legislation in the Senate, the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, which will make a historic investment in access to capital for Black and Latino owned businesses.