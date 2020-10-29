Opinion/Column: Warner questionniare responses

Editor’s note: The Daily Progress submitted questionnaires to the leading candidates. Here are the responses from Mark Warner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
Question: Your website lists several issues of importance. Are they prioritized there, with COVID being your leading concern, jobs second, etc.? If not, please rank your top five priorities, from most important to lesser.
Mark Warner: My top priorities are: addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn; ensuring Virginia families have access to quality, affordable healthcare; expanding economic opportunity so that every Virginian can thrive in our changing tech economy; securing our democratic system against all threats foreign and domestic; and addressing the existential threat of climate change.
Q: Your website also lists actions that you have taken in the past on these issues. What new initiatives are you proposing in your top five priorities? Please describe how you would work with other members of the Senate to accomplish these goals.
Warner: Covid-19: Regarding the handling of Coronavirus, the hard truth is it didn’t have to be this way. We shouldn’t have schools and universities competing against hospitals to locate PPE and tests. We shouldn’t have states competing against other states. We need a national testing strategy and we need a national strategy to deliver PPE. I believe this Administration’s failure to properly address the crisis led to the loss of revenues for state and local governments. Moving forward, it will be critical that we include additional funding for local and state governments in potential aid packages, and that’s one thing that should be in the next aid package. Local governments should not have to tighten their budgets, face hiring freezes, furloughs, layoffs, and cut essential services during this crisis.
Health Care: We need to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act, not overturn it wholesale and leave people with pre-existing conditions unprotected, as this Administration is attempting to do in court. Right now, I have legislation in the Senate that builds on the ACA. It cracks down on runaway drug prices and lowers premiums. All while protecting Americans with preexisting conditions. That’s the right path forward.
Economic Equality: I am committed to continuing to champion economic opportunities for all Virginians. Whether it’s increasing investments in low-income and minority communities, or giving workers the ability to move up the career ladder by supporting smart upskilling proposals, I am working so that all Virginians have that opportunity to succeed. I support ensuring that we have a fair and equitable tax system that invests in workers similar to investments made in innovation, research and development. Right now, we need to ensure that all communities and workers are able to recover from the economic crisis. That’s why I have legislation in the Senate, the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, which will make a historic investment in access to capital for Black and Latino owned businesses.
Foreign Threats: As Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I am proud of the work that our Committee has done to investigate foreign interference in our elections. This investigation was not about politics, it was about protecting our democracy. The report shows Russia interfered in our election, using an unprecedented hack-and-leak and social media campaign to try to influence Americans’ votes in 2016. The big point here isn't on whose behalf Russia was interfering, it's that what they were doing strikes at the very heart of our democracy. And that is something every American should be concerned about. I have legislation that does pretty basic stuff like requiring future campaigns to report attempts by foreign nationals to coordinate or collaborate, but Republicans in the Senate have refused to take up a single piece of bipartisan election security legislation - we need to do this immediately and protect our democracy.
Climate Change: The science surrounding climate change unequivocally supports the need for policy solutions. And we know we’ve got to balance those solutions with the need to keep all sectors of our economy viable. In the Senate, I support legislation that sets a 2050 goal for net-zero carbon emissions, and has broad support from labor, environmental, and public health groups. I have long been a supporter of investing in clean, renewable energy like wind and solar.
Q: Where do you stand on the issue of fiscal restraint in Washington?
Warner: When it comes to fiscal responsibility, I believe both parties have gotten it wrong. What pushed our country to trillion-dollar deficits was President Trump’s tax cut for large companies. This was the worst piece of legislation we have passed since I arrived in the Senate.
Q: How would you describe your style of leadership?
Warner: I went into public service because I wanted to get things done. As Senator, I have a proven history of bringing a bipartisan approach to problem solving, with over fifty-five bills signed into law, almost all with strong bipartisan support. Just this summer, the President signed my bipartisan bill which will make a record investment in the maintenance of our National Parks, and also create 10,000 jobs in Virginia. My desire to reach across the aisle to get things done stems from the fact that I remain an optimist: I still believe politics is a place where we can make meaningful change happen.
Q: Virginia is a politically diverse state. How do you serve all the people of the Commonwealth, both in terms of meeting with people across the state and in terms of serving constituents from the more conservative sections of Virginia?
Warner: Virginians know that I will do what it takes to deliver meaningful results for them. When the nation began reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, I worked alongside the Treasury Secretary and Republicans colleagues in passing $3 trillion in CARES Act relief funding in part to support small businesses.
The truth is that even before the pandemic, our economy was changing, and I firmly believe the issues in front of us are not red versus blue issues, they are past versus future issues. We need leaders that are focused on making sure Virginians succeed in our new tech-driven economy. I believe there is a lot of room to come together and work on this hand-in-hand to improve economic opportunities for all Virginians, whether it’s through delivery of universal broadband, increasing investments in low-income and minority communities, or giving workers the ability to move up the career ladder by supporting smart upskilling proposals.
Q: What issue in this campaign do you believe has not gotten sufficient attention? Please feel free to enlarge on that topic here.
Warner: This pandemic has also made clear that in today’s economy broadband internet is not a nice to have, it’s a must have. As governor, I helped bring Virginia into the 21st century by funding 800 miles of broadband in Virginia. In the Senate, I have delivered millions of dollars in rural broadband funding. This year, I introduced the Affordable Internet for All Act, which seeks to close the digital divide by investing $100 billion to build high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities.
