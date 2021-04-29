Opinion/Column: Virginia flunks on math proposal

I was a terrible math student. My father was good at math. He would explain a problem to me and I sometimes would still not get it. He loved and was good at golf. I didn’t and wasn’t. He was not a natural public speaker. I am. He was not that good a writer. I will leave the judgment on my ability to readers.

Everyone has different skill sets. Students with math skills ought to be encouraged, as some might end up in the space program or other areas that benefit humankind. Those with fewer skills can be helped.

Promoting equal outcomes in math and other subjects can only advance mediocrity, of which we have quite enough.

When I was in school, achievers were praised and rewarded. There were honor rolls and at graduation a valedictorian and salutatorian. Those are mostly gone, apparently because of “equity.” What we encourage we will get more of and what we discourage we will get less of.

If Virginia follows through on its math restructuring proposal, it will likely increase the exodus many are taking from public schools into home and private schools where their children can get a real education, assuming more politicians will allow them a choice.

Cal Thomas is a columnist syndicated by the Tribune Content Agency. Email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Information links: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/virginia-advanced-math-classes-equity/2021/04/26/41f3dbd0-a6a3-11eb-bca5-048b2759a489_story.html https://www.usnews.com/news/education-news/articles/2019-10-30/across-the-board-scores-drop-in-math-and-reading-for-us-students https://www.tc.columbia.edu/articles/2006/december/do-the-math—the-difference-between-chinese-and-american-te/