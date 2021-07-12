Opinion/Column: U.S. athletes play into China's hands

Given this history, it's no surprise that so many assumed the players were showing disrespect during the playing of the anthem during a recent game with Mexico. Because they had been agitating for the right to do so for years.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer said that none of the players "turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight's anthem," adding "the players all love Pete." Note the statement didn't say the players would never disrespect the American flag — because that would be demonstrably untrue. The team seems most upset at the notion that anyone thought they had shown disrespect to a sweet old man like Pete. What they don't seem to understand is that when they protest the flag, they show disrespect for Pete and all the veterans who fought under that flag. They show disrespect for all of Pete's comrades who sacrificed their lives so they could have the freedom to play a kids' game for a living.

It's one thing for players to protest the anthem on their own free time. But it's quite another to do so while playing on the international stage for Team USA. With both the summer and winter Olympic Games set to take place during the coming year, athletes should not be allowed to protest the stars and stripes while wearing the stars and stripes. If you can't show respect for the U.S. national anthem, then don't play for the U.S. national team.