Opinion/Column: Trump’s still winning on the economy

November also posted strong gains for minorities, the CEA reported: “…as nearly 70 percent of job losses by Hispanic Americans and over half of job losses by Black Americans have recovered.” It makes one wonder why so many African Americans continue to vote for Democrats when under this president they have done better with jobs, wage increases, prison reform — and, in some states, school choice —— than they did under the Obama-Biden administration and previous Democratic presidents.

CEA also reported: “The construction industry has recovered 74.2 percent of all pandemic job losses as of November. Nearly two-thirds of all job gains over the past seven months occurred in relatively low-wage sectors vulnerable to shutdowns, including retail, leisure & hospitality, and education and health services.”

That record alone should have ensured Donald Trump’s re-election.

It does not take a prophet to accurately predict what will happen after President-elect Biden takes office (assuming all challenges to the Nov. 3 election are unsuccessful). Especially if there is a downturn in the economic and jobs numbers in a new administration, the Democrats and many in the media will blame Trump.