Opinion/Column: Trump honestly deserves credit on COVID

When a politician promises to “tell the truth,” as President Biden did in his nationally televised address on March 11, you can add that statement to familiar ones lacking the ring of sincerity. They include: “The gun isn’t loaded;” “the microphone is off;” “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” and “I did not have sex with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.”

Honesty is not only the best policy, it is a practice people don’t have to brag about if they have a record of veracity.

Biden might have mentioned that, according to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, 91% of the $1.9 trillion relief bill he recently signed does not go toward pandemic-related recovery. It has more pork in it than a pen full of blue-ribbon hogs.

Even the New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post — no friends of Trump — are criticizing the president for his misleading claims. The Times reported: “Mr. Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion.”

Readers might wish to compare elements of Biden’s speech with what former President Trump has said. Here are just a few examples, courtesy of GOP.com: