Opinion/Column: Trump honestly deserves credit on COVID

When a politician promises to “tell the truth,” as President Biden did in his nationally televised address on March 11, you can add that statement to familiar ones lacking the ring of sincerity. They include: “The gun isn’t loaded;” “the microphone is off;” “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” and “I did not have sex with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.”
Honesty is not only the best policy, it is a practice people don’t have to brag about if they have a record of veracity.
Biden might have mentioned that, according to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, 91% of the $1.9 trillion relief bill he recently signed does not go toward pandemic-related recovery. It has more pork in it than a pen full of blue-ribbon hogs.
Even the New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post — no friends of Trump — are criticizing the president for his misleading claims. The Times reported: “Mr. Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion.”
Readers might wish to compare elements of Biden’s speech with what former President Trump has said. Here are just a few examples, courtesy of GOP.com:
Biden: “That’s why I’m using every power I have as president of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done. It sounds like hyperbole, but I mean it: a war footing.”
Trump: “I’m a wartime president…. [I]n a true sense, we are at war.”
Biden: “But this is one of the most complex operations we’ve under — ever undertaken as a nation in a long time.”
Trump: “...a massive scientific, industrial, and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project.”
Biden: “We’ve been working with the vaccine manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — to manufacture and purchase hundreds of millions of doses of these three safe, effective vaccines.”
Trump: “We’re mass-producing all of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance.”
Biden: “We’ll have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May.”
Trump: “Millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”
Biden: “I announced our plan to buy an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”
Trump: “We have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate…. [R]ecently we also secured partnerships with Johnson & Johnson as well as Sanofi and GSX to support the large scale manufacturing of their vaccines.”
The truth about who really should get most of the credit for fighting COVID-19? It isn’t Biden; it’s his predecessor.
