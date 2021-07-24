Opinion/Column: The left’s take on Cuba’s dictatorship

Should human suffering not include the number of people imprisoned by Fidel Castro and his successors? As one might expect, Cuba does not publish information about the number of humans suffering in their prisons, but in 2012, Reuters reported that Cuban authorities acknowledged 57,337 people, out of a national population of 11.2 million, were incarcerated. The Cuban Prisoners Defenders group, based in Madrid, estimates the number is far higher — 123,000, which would make it first in the global ranking of prison populations per capita.

Steven G. Ullman, a School of Business Administration professor and chair of the Department of Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told UM News that while universal health care in Cuba may have been a good idea in theory, in practice it is a failure: “…[T]he doctors and nurses have very few supplies, including antibiotics, with which to treat patients, so prevention and treatment become problematic. That’s in addition to a lack of potable water. There is a significant shortage of supplies in the most populated rural areas. For example, clinics now require patients to bring their own bedding and food. There is a deterioration in sterilizing processes, reusing syringes, issues associated with old X-ray machines, no film available. With this breakdown, the theoretical concept has also fallen apart.”