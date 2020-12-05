Opinion/Column: The dog, the fracture, the 'palmists'

This is no laughing matter. A president of the United States needs to be physically fit and mentally aware to address every challenge, especially those that might come from foreign governments.

Throughout the campaign, Biden engaged in enough malapropisms, slurred words, mispronounced words and misidentifications of people (he called his wife his sister, after all) to raise serious concerns. Yes, George W. Bush and other presidents have, on occasion, stumbled over the English language, but this seems different. The website pjmedia.com has a list of 22 incidents, and the list is not exhaustive.

There is nothing about this that should arouse partisanship. Past presidents have had health issues that they and their staffs tried to hide from the public. Most notable was John F. Kennedy’s back problems and his Addison’s disease and the drugs to control his pain prescribed by his physician.

However one voted in the recent election, no one should wish any president ill. But if Biden does suffer from mental impairment and struggles as he does to articulate even the most basic thoughts — including an inability to put together sentences that make sense, even when reading a Teleprompter — this is, or should be, cause for concern.