Opinion/Column: Texas, don’t mess with California

We keep hearing that the Golden State is going down. Last year, it suffered the first drop in population since records have been kept. And there’s that parade of natural plagues — the droughts, catastrophic wildfires and infernal heat.

Critics go on and on about California’s high taxes and various liberal excesses. Californians, their story goes, are leaving in droves for low-tax, lax-regulation places like Texas. And it’s true that some big California names — Oracle, Charles Schwab, Hewlett Packard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — have moved their headquarters there. But is this the whole picture? It is not. As Bloomberg News reports, California’s economy is No. 1 among the states by most economic measures. Furthermore, it is emerging from the pandemic in very good shape.

And so when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last February that California uses “heavy-handed government tactics that drive away businesses,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom had to respond.

“We remain the fifth largest economy in the world,” Newsom’s office said. “No. 1 in Bloomberg’s Innovation Index and home to 20 of Fortune’s top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world.”