Opinion/Column: Rethinking America as land of plenty

Similarly, retailers no longer stocked merchandise in the back. They put it all on the floor in the belief that should they need, say, more La-Z-Boy recliners, they could get them shipped right over the next day or so.

There are ordinary supply chain disruptions not directly tied to the pandemic. Swimming pool chlorine tablets are in short supply because Hurricane Laura set off a devastating fire at BioLab, the Louisiana maker of them.

Burger King has had problems providing the expected pickles, not because there’s any shortage of cucumbers but because the pickle jars have been tied up in the supply chain.

A cyberattack against JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, has disrupted the meat supply chains. A similar attack on the Colonial Pipeline led to temporary gasoline shortages in several states.

Then there are just spikes in consumer desires. Chicken breast prices have doubled this year. The reason is high demand relative to chicken supply.

Homebuilders are now furiously trying to meet high demand, at least in part pandemic-related. As a result, they are struggling to find appliances, which are also in demand. Thus, there are shortages of mass-market Whirlpool and Frigidaire ranges and refrigerators — but also super-expensive Wolf ranges and Sub-Zero refrigerators.