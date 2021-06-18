Opinion/Column: Rename it Ferris Bueller’s day off?

She has previously made remarks The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington has said “target and marginalize Jewish students and their families.”

These and other incidents and decisions made by school boards across the country have raised the ire of many parents. Some have shown up at public board meetings, denouncing members. Others are engaged in recall efforts.

The questions are: Would any of their replacements will be better than the current ones? Would they also give in to pressure from various groups that want to fundamentally transform America?

This summer offers a unique opportunity for parents and their children. After more than a year of distance learning that has left some students behind, especially those in marginalized communities, now is an excellent time to rethink our entire education system.

Public education, established three centuries ago with values that are in sharp contrast to what is taught today, has long exceeded its expiration date.

Parents should take advantage of school choice in states that allow them to choose the schools — public, private, religious, or home school — that best teach subjects that matter and at a minimum do not undermine the country, its history (good and bad), their faith and societal values.