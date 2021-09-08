Opinion/Column: Remote workers are not like the others

To even that playing field, the job site Indeed says it may put screens in its office kitchens to enable at-home workers to chat casually with the in-office ones. But could that possibly work? Talking into a laptop to colleagues in an office 100 miles away seems no more an intimate experience than communicating with your 200 “friends” on Facebook.

Is it fair to let people who come into work enjoy advantages over those doing much the same thing from their family rooms?

It is. First off, in-person collaboration is essential to many corporate cultures. That’s the case at Apple, according to CEO Tim Cook. As a concession to those who don’t want to be chained to the office five days a week, Apple said it would develop a hybrid plan whereby workers could come in only three days. Some Apple employees have objected even to that, insisting that they want to perform their jobs where they choose.

But showing up, alas, is often part of the job description. Besides, many workers — nurses, police, kitchen staff — never had a choice of making a living from the comforts of home.