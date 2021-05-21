Opinion/Column: Real political scandals rarely are about sex

The story of the “Access Hollywood” tapes, in which Trump boasted about grabbing women by their privates, also ended in a puff of smoke. Supporters and foes alike thought this could end Trump’s chances of winning the election. It turned out that many regular people who listened to Trump’s vulgar monologue heard mainly “locker room talk.” As much as I disliked Trump, that was my impression.

How naive it now seems to think that these revelations would have derailed either of these men’s presidencies.

Partisans trying to scuttle the 2018 nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court jumped on charges of sexual assault dating back to his high school days. I found Christine Blasey Ford’s account that he and another student jumped on her during a drunken party to be plausible.

But what were the details, really? These were high school kids. According to Ford’s testimony, when the second student tried piling on the bed, they all fell off and she left the room. I can understand a woman fuming about that show of disrespect, but if this was a horrendous crime, why did she wait 36 years to go public with it?