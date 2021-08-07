Opinion/Column: Porous border undermines America

Does anyone want to argue that the tsunami of humanity coming across our southern border overwhelming border patrol is not troublesome or harmful?

Two motels in La Joya, Texas, are housing migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is paying the bill and insists the migrants are being kept in isolation, though people report seeing them wandering outside of the motel.

Many migrants are even getting bus tickets to fan out across the country. How many of them are carrying the virus?

Instead of securing the border, the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, “seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so.” On Aug. 3, a federal judge temporarily blocked Abbott’s order.

Is the administration trying to encourage more migrants to come? And coming they are by the tens of thousands. Is there to be no end?