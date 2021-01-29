Opinion/Column: Political theater widens U.S. divide

But no “insurrection” means no “incitement,” and that would mean no impeachment.

The articles of impeachment are themselves a charade. The Constitution simply does not authorize Congress to take the action contemplated by an impeachment trial against a private citizen. Only a sitting president can be “removed,” and Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States.

Further, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over an impeachment trial in the Senate — another blow to those who claim that such a “trial” on the House’s single impeachment charge is legitimate. Finally, the 44 GOP senators who voted in favor of a procedural motion introduced by Sen. Rand Paul’s prove that the 50 Democratic senators will not get the additional 17 Republicans they need for a two-thirds majority to convict.

So, the impeachment shtick isn’t about removing a man who is already gone, and it isn’t really about getting a conviction either. It’s more — and more extreme — political theater.

The target of the “insurrection” propaganda campaign is not so much Donald Trump as it is the 74 million-plus people who voted for him.