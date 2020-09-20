Opinion/Column: Peace agreement unfairly ignored

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to become frustrated, especially in politics, as Election Day grows near. It’s harder, but it could be more helpful, to focus on curiosity rather than frustration, as bestselling author Brendon Burchard challenged us to do last week via social media — curiosity about why something would happen or not, rather than frustration that it did or didn’t. Curiosity leads to learning.

I am attempting to switch my frustration over the mainstream media’s focus on stories that highlight the worst of President Donald Trump to curiosity about why they would gloss over his historic achievements — specifically, the Abraham Accords peace agreement signed at the White House by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. This is the first Middle East peace agreement in decades. It is a historic event that has taken years to achieve, and it has attracted relatively little coverage. Contrast this with coverage of the doings of former President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, which even he was surprised to receive.

The Abraham Accords reflect a vision that Trump talked about on his first trip abroad as president to Saudi Arabia, where he addressed leaders of 54 Arab and majority-Muslim nations. He encouraged the leaders to work toward peace in the Middle East and offered to help but left them with the decision of what type of future they wanted to pursue.