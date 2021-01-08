Opinion/Column: Our wounds need time for recovery

Trump told his MAGA legions that he didn’t really lose the election, that in fact he could not possibly have lost, and that somehow he would manage to remain their president for a second term. First various recounts would save him — until they all confirmed Joe Biden’s victory. Then it was going to be the certifications of the vote totals — but all the states certified their results. Then it was going to be the courts that rode to the rescue — but courts at every level, including the U.S. Supreme Court, tossed out his frivolous lawsuits like so much scrap paper.

Finally on Jan. 6, Congress — or perhaps Vice President Mike Pence, acting alone — would surely throw out the electoral votes from states Trump falsely claimed to have “won,” thus giving him the glorious victory he deserved. He urged his followers to come to Washington to “Stop the Steal” — to keep Congress from doing its constitutional duty in counting the electoral votes. And scores of other congressional Republicans went along with this ridiculous fairytale so as not to anger the president or his supporters.