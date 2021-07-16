Opinion/Column: Not getting your shot can cost your job

The CEO of Morgan Stanley wants all the boys and girls back in the financial giant’s Times Square office by Labor Day. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City,” James Gorman told them, “you can come into the office. And we want you in the office.”

Gorman added: “If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York. None of this ‘I’m in Colorado ... and getting paid like I’m sitting in New York City.”

Clearly, the time employees may happily Zoom in from a lakeside cabin or suburban sunroom is drawing to a close.

This is a sentiment less colorfully shared by other captains of Wall Street finance, where group effort is often required.

Say what you want about Wall Street bosses, they’re refreshingly uninterested in indulging the preferences or prejudices of their high-paid workers. It should thus surprise no one that they’d insist that the returnees are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

They’re not heartless. Gorman says those who don’t want the vaccine for genuine health or religious reasons will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Arguing that you don’t want the shot because Tucker Carlson says it is dangerous, however, will not work.