Opinion/Column: No one forces you to get the vaccine

Whether a state or local government or employer can require or mandate a COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC says, “is a matter of state or other applicable law.” Of course, no truly business-friendly state would deny private employers the ability to bar people who well might make their workers and customers very sick. Spreading pestilence would be bad for business.

And so Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey torments logic by calling Biden’s new rules for businesses “exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona.” Wow. That comes after Ducey and his state’s Republicans plumbed new depths of government control by confiscating the right of these same businesses to demand proof of vaccination.

A friend and I were recently turned away from a museum because, although we were both fully vaccinated, my companion didn’t have proof of it with him. Behind us, an unvaccinated woman of color with a baby explained that she was planning, sometime, to get the shot. Her excuse got no further with the museum authorities than ours.

We did feel a momentary annoyance. “C’mon,” we thought, “Let us in. This is all so new.” But guess what? From then on, we were sure to carry our vaccine cards.