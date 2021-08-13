Opinion/Column: Moderate Dems ought to fight back

When will mainstream Democrats start fighting back? When will they stop playing nice with a left fringe that regards them, not Republicans, as the opposition, if not the enemy?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s threat to kill President Joe Biden’s hard-fought infrastructure deal should have been a last straw.

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin,” she blustered. “Especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations.”

The great irony in this racial game-playing is that Ocasio-Cortez and her allies in the Democratic Socialists of America work tirelessly to destroy the careers of powerful Black and Hispanic political leaders who disobey their orders.

Early in her career, Ocasio-Cortez reportedly weighed backing a primary challenge against Hakeem Jeffries, a Black congressman representing parts of Brooklyn and Queens. High in the Democratic House leadership, Jeffries would be deemed a “progressive” by any set of standards other than those of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In 2020, an Ocasio-Cortez staffer tried to knock off Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Queens party boss who is also Black. Meeks survived the challenge.