Opinion/Column: Livelihoods, liberty left in lurch

Mook isn’t alone. He is a snapshot of small businesses that are frozen with the effects of uncertainty, loss, fear and frustration, possibly going from the center of their neighborhoods to abandoned sentinels holding up the ghosts of businesses that used to be.

A year ago, restaurateur Ray Mikesell was offering “Sunday Suppers” to his customers — family-style meals on long tables, just like Grandma used to make when growing up. He served the meals to people who no longer had family to eat with. Today, Mikesell is doing whatever he can to keep his doors open. Now he’s making dinners for four to take home, offering home delivery and hoping the phone rings for takeout orders.

There have been societal effects from these closures that show both the good and the bad in our culture. Many people question how we as a nation were so quickly willing to give up our liberties. Others praise it. Others wonder how elected officials have become so tone-deaf that they can stand at a podium and destroy their friends’ and neighbors’ lives, knowing they themselves will walk away from the cameras and the press with their jobs.

People also have turned against one another — hollowed-out souls on social media who scold those they think aren’t doing everything by the book, often reporting them to authorities as well.