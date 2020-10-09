Opinion/Column: Learning to cope with pandemic

The pandemic and current political environment might have you in the doldrums. Ups and downs are normal in life, but when you’ve been stuck inside on Zoom calls for months, it’s easy to forget the ups.

In “Learned Optimism: How to Change Your Mind and Your Life,” Martin Seligman provides a map to a more optimistic outlook.

As a graduate student of experimental psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Seligman determined that dogs that had been randomly shocked felt the “shocks go on and off regardless of whether they struggled or jumped back or barked or they did nothing at all.” Therefore, the dogs “had concluded or ‘learned,’ that nothing they did mattered. So why try?”

Most people have faced situations where they, too, have felt helpless and times when no efforts seemed to make a difference. Eventually, after becoming worn down, they gave up and did nothing.

Some of us might feel the same way regarding the current state of politics and the pandemic.

A study referenced by Seligman noted that about 33% of test subjects did not learn helplessness but continued to persevere. The study also noted that about 10% of test subjects never tried, or acted helpless from the start.