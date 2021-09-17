Opinion/Column: Inconsistent: AOC at the Met Gala

That would, of course, be painful for the very rich, and Ocasio-Cortez’s never-never proposal for a 70% rate would pain them even more — but some more than others.

Status goods are positional: As long as all the other multimillionaires have to pay the same tax, people who spend a lot of money on charity won’t see their position in the pecking order change much. It might actually improve relative to the sort of rich person who likes to buy giant yachts and whatnot.

That might be desirable — most of us want to encourage charity. But it suggests that the kind of rich people who go to the Met Gala were not the ones most likely to be offended by her dress.

Where the dress might fail as an embodied critique of the wealth on display at the gala, it arguably succeeds as a physical symbol of one problem with progressive politics.

As critics on the left and the right have noticed, that politics often seems noticeably less effective at uprooting existing power structures than it is at securing a few of the rebels access to the corridors of power and privilege.

And from the outside, they often appear to be enjoying themselves in much the same fashion as the other insiders, while covering their backs with ritual denunciations that no one takes very seriously.

Megan McArdle is a columnist with The Washington Post Writers Group. Follow her on Twitter, @asymmetricinfo.