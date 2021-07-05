Opinion/Column: Huawei case tests the White House

Was this a political case, a bargaining chip in the ongoing U.S. effort to combat Huawei and other big Chinese telecommunications companies? The Chinese certainly treated it that way. Nine days after Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, on charges of espionage. The “two Michaels,” as they’re known in Canada, are seen there as hostages in a Chinese attempt to force Meng’s release.

President Donald Trump unfortunately gave the Chinese ample reason to regard Meng as a pawn in a larger power play. Asked by Reuters during a Dec. 11, 2018, interview whether he would intervene with the Justice Department in Meng’s case, Trump answered: “Whatever’s good for the country, I would do.” He said that if he decided her release would produce a big trade deal with China, “I would certainly intervene.”

That doesn’t sound like the rule of law but like the transactional power politics that Trump and Xi share as a guiding philosophy. This impression is reinforced by former national security adviser John Bolton, who writes in his memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” that Trump described Meng as “the Ivanka Trump of China” and seemed sympathetic to releasing her if he could get concessions from the Chinese.