Opinion/Column: High-profile shootings a huge problem

WASHINGTON — Gunfire erupted in my city on the night of July 22, at the intersection of 14th and Riggs streets NW. For those unfamiliar with Washington, D.C., 14th Street serves as the main commercial artery for some of the city’s densest neighborhoods, and Riggs crosses its most affluent stretch. When the shooting started around 8 p.m., the intersection was filled with people out for dinner.

This follows the July 17 gunfight outside Nationals Park, while a game was in progress.

These events may be high-profile because of their proximity to the privileged, but they are in fact part of a horrific surge in gun violence and homicides. Murders rose nearly 20% above their pre-pandemic level last summer. Those numbers are basically unchanged this summer, even as the city reopens.

We can’t afford the false comfort of irrelevant comparisons to the early 1990s, when crime was at its peak. Nor should we be cheered that other kinds of crime are down, since many of those acts, such as burglary or muggings, are hard to commit when many people are parked at home due to COVID restrictions.

A number of U.S. cities are at risk of entering a vicious cycle whereby crime begets more crime. That chases out jobs and residents, begetting still more crime. Mayors must act decisively before that happens.