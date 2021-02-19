Opinion/Column: GOP should court immigrant voters

The issue of continuing to allow people to march across the border (or overstay their visas) is serious and must be addressed. But it is time for conservatives to stop pretending that anyone anywhere anytime from any party is going to deport 10 million to 20 million people — or more — who are already here. That is never going to happen.

Most of those arriving in the United States simply want a chance at a better life, a life where work can produce real opportunities for success for themselves and their families, freed from policies that entrench poverty and enrich corruptocrats in the oppressive government regimes they left behind. Frankly, if it were easier for otherwise-law-abiding immigrants to obtain legal residency — and, eventually, citizenship — it would likely be easier to deport the real criminals.

Undocumented immigrants are not voting now (or at least should not be voting), but they will be voting as soon as some kind of amnesty for them goes into effect. Is anyone in the Republican Party considering what will happen then?

The most vocal conservative opponents of immigration — Ann Coulter, for example — assume that immigrants will vote Democrat. Most Republicans seem to be operating on the same assumptions.