Opinion/Column: Gade questionnaire responses

Q: What issue in this campaign do you believe has not gotten sufficient attention? Please feel free to enlarge on that topic here.

Gade: The environment. My opponent and I had a debate about this scheduled with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, but in typical career politician fashion - Mark pulled out of the debate last minute.

There are issues where Republicans and Democrats are just not going to agree. However, one thing we can agree on is that our environment is critically important not just to us right now, but to our children and to our children's children. We should look for solutions that are market based and solve the underlying problems of distribution of energy and production of energy. We need to do this in a way that is sensitive to the fact the future economy is not the same as this economy. I am looking forward to working with liberals on this issue because it’s going to take all of us together to solve this hard problem.