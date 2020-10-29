Opinion/Column: Gade questionnaire responses

Editor’s note: The Daily Progress submitted questionnaires to the leading candidates. Here are the responses from Daniel Gade, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.
Question: Your website lists your stance on five issues. Are they prioritized there, with congressional insider trading being your leading concern, the environment second, etc.? If not, please rank your top five priorities, from most important to lesser.
Daniel Gade: COVID-19 Recovery
Economy
Healthcare
Education
Stop Insider Trading (SIT) Act
Q: Your website also lists action that you would take on some of these issues if elected. For your top five issues, please describe how you would work with other members of Congress to accomplish these goals.
Gade: COVID-19 is the most important issue facing America right now. Our businesses need help, our health care capacity is being strangled and parents are seeing firsthand what’s going on in our kids’ schools.
I am in this race to solve hard problems like these. Mark Warner had a chance to deliver much-needed relief to Virginia families, including additional testing and vaccine funding. Sadly, he voted to withhold relief from Virginia families because it was a Republican proposal. Career politicians like my opponent view this crisis as a tool to push a partisan agenda and score cheap political points, not solve hard problems like I have done in 25 years of military service.
Once we win this war against COVID-19, I will work with Democrats and Republicans to regain our record economic growth, reform a health care system that puts patients first and ensure our education system meets the needs of a post-coronavirus America.
Elected officials are in office to serve the public, not themselves. After first hearing about COVD-19 in a private hearing, multiple Democrat and Republican Senators walked out of the briefing and instead of working to find a solution against the pandemic, their first call was to their stock brokers.
That’s why my first bill in the Senate will be the Stop Insider Trading (SIT) Act.
Using your official position for private gain, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, is an egregious abuse of public office. The SIT Act will force members to put their assets in a blind trust and deny them communication with their stockbrokers. Senators are elected to serve people, not themselves and Virginia’s fed up with Warner.
Q: In particular, tell us how you would balance the budget, given Congress’ long history of deficit spending.
Gade: I am committed to ensuring we balance our budget and only spend within our means as a national policy. Too many career politicians, in fact a key feature of career politicians is that they overspend so they can buy the next election. I think the level of overspending we see today is immoral. Both parties have members that say we need to rein in our budget, and yet what do we have? More and more immoral spending. My opponent is one of them.
This is another issue my opponent has flip flopped on. Mark used to say we need to balance our budget and that he’d be a budget hawk, but then he went to Washington and since he’s been in the Senate the national debt has increased by trillions of dollars. I have signed onto a balanced budget amendment and will make sure our government balances their books just like any family in America.
We need to begin to bend the cost curve down on entitlement spending and update the contract we have with future generations. Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security need to maintain promises to current retirees and near-retirees while finding ways (increased retirement age, modifications to COLA increases, etc) to fix the long-term outlook of these programs before simple math forces us to make painful choices.
Q: How would you describe your style of leadership?
Gade: I served in the Army for 25 years, and have seen many different styles of leadership. One leadership technique that I value highly is to give instruction that allows others to exercise maximum initiative to accomplish the shared goals of the organization. This only works in an environment of shared trust, which is painfully rare in politics!
Q: Virginia is a politically diverse state. How do you plan to serve all the people of the commonwealth, both in terms of meeting with people across the state and in terms of serving constituents from the more liberal areas?
Gade: COVID-19 has created a situation where leaders no longer have a choice on what we are going to work across the aisle to solve. My entire life has been about serving America and the Constitution, not a political party or politician. On this issue, me and my opponent couldn’t be more different. My opponent once said he was a moderate, but then he went to Washington and has gone with his party on every major issue.
On COVID-19 relief, he voted against much needed relief because it was a “Republican bill”. On the current Supreme Court battle, he believes President Trump’s nominee shouldn’t have a hearing because it’s an election year, but in 2016 he said Merrick Garland deserved a hearing and an up-or-down vote. He will flip flop on whatever issue it is to satisfy his party bosses and DC lobbyists.
The environment, healthcare and COVID-19 are all issues I am eager and excited to work on with my Democratic colleagues in the Senate. Long after this election, we will need to craft COVID relief and recovery policies that allow Americans to reopen their businesses, get back to work, and get kids back to school. Healthcare is another issue close to my heart and will require bipartisan cooperation to get the best care to American families. Any legislation must protect people with pre-existing conditions, increase drug transparency and expand HSAs.
The Commonwealth will be the only interest group in mind when I vote on any legislation. Whether you agree with me or not, you will always get the truth.
Q: What issue in this campaign do you believe has not gotten sufficient attention? Please feel free to enlarge on that topic here.
Gade: The environment. My opponent and I had a debate about this scheduled with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, but in typical career politician fashion - Mark pulled out of the debate last minute.
There are issues where Republicans and Democrats are just not going to agree. However, one thing we can agree on is that our environment is critically important not just to us right now, but to our children and to our children's children. We should look for solutions that are market based and solve the underlying problems of distribution of energy and production of energy. We need to do this in a way that is sensitive to the fact the future economy is not the same as this economy. I am looking forward to working with liberals on this issue because it’s going to take all of us together to solve this hard problem.
As a veteran and given Virginia’s large military population, another issue that has unfortunately been ignored is Congress’s ability to declare war. Military families shouldn’t be the only ones having dinner table conversations before their loved ones go to war. I am opposed to the open-ended commitment of troops around the world. The power to declare war resides in Congress, not with the Executive. Since the end of World War II, Congress has shirked this responsibility. I believe that we should commit troops only in defense of a vital national interest, when there is a defined end state and when military force is the only remaining option.
I look forward to making this issue a top priority after I am elected to the Senate.
