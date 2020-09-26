Opinion/Column: Freedom includes right to friendships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been thinking a great deal about the close friendship between Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia (“conservative”) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“liberal”). It puzzled — and sometimes even infuriated — their followers, but it is a model we should all follow, especially now.

Some of the more distressing phenomena in contemporary American culture are the calls for people to put aside personal relationships, which should be far more important in our lives, because of political viewpoints, which should be far less so.

This is happening, at least in part, because government has become far too involved in people’s lives. When the government controls the most significant aspects of your life — who you can marry, how you raise and educate your children, whether you can live by your beliefs — then disputes over control of government become deeply personal and fraught with monumental individual significance.

We take for granted (and many don’t even know) how America’s founding was based upon what were then radical notions of individual liberty. In contrast to what were then millennia-old “noblesse oblige” views that the monarchy was God-ordained to rule over others for their own good, our country’s founders believed that, given the proper conditions, the average person was capable of running his or her life.