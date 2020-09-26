Opinion/Column: Freedom includes right to friendships

I’ve been thinking a great deal about the close friendship between Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia (“conservative”) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“liberal”). It puzzled — and sometimes even infuriated — their followers, but it is a model we should all follow, especially now.
Some of the more distressing phenomena in contemporary American culture are the calls for people to put aside personal relationships, which should be far more important in our lives, because of political viewpoints, which should be far less so.
This is happening, at least in part, because government has become far too involved in people’s lives. When the government controls the most significant aspects of your life — who you can marry, how you raise and educate your children, whether you can live by your beliefs — then disputes over control of government become deeply personal and fraught with monumental individual significance.
We take for granted (and many don’t even know) how America’s founding was based upon what were then radical notions of individual liberty. In contrast to what were then millennia-old “noblesse oblige” views that the monarchy was God-ordained to rule over others for their own good, our country’s founders believed that, given the proper conditions, the average person was capable of running his or her life.
The government that was instituted was therefore limited, precisely to protect those liberties from the encroachments of those who would insist that government — monarchical, dictatorial (of the proletariat or otherwise) or even tyrannical majorities — can better decide what’s good for you. Those people exist in every age, and the founders knew it.
When you study revolutionary movements throughout history — and, interestingly enough, poverty in the modern era — you see startlingly similar causes: the inability to own property; the inability to profit from the fruits of one’s own labor; and oppressive governments that are accessible only to the rich, the powerful and the politically well-connected.
That’s easy to spot when the government is authoritarian; there, power exists for the sole purpose of enriching the ruler and his/her friends and family. But it’s also true of nominally “free” governments where there are elaborate webs of legal and regulatory bureaucracies, all of which were presumably created, implemented and inevitably expanded “for the benefit of the people.” The average person has no chance to navigate these successfully. Individuals and communities remain poor; they cannot exercise their agency or live up to their potential.
Leaders of authoritarian regimes tend not to care (until they’re forced to).
Countries and economic regions that have successfully moved populations out of poverty have tended to do so by reducing supervisory bureaucratic burdens, not increasing them. The best example is entrepreneurial culture in the United States, which is a direct result of the political liberties and relatively limited government here. Impoverished and even poorly educated people have come from all over the world and succeeded here.
What does any of this have to do with Scalia and Ginsburg?
I have supported the ability of people to live their lives free of the interference of others who happen to disagree with their choices. But I have grown dismayed by the way those efforts have morphed into calls for government to force people to agree, to state publicly that they agree and to require that their children are taught to agree, all of this on peril of political/legal sanction if they do not. That is profoundly un-American, and I oppose it.
The trend we are seeing of ripping families, friendships and other relationships apart because of disagreements over the direction of government is perhaps the best proof that more government entanglement in our lives is not a good thing. If we get to the point where government matters more than the people who should matter most, then it matters too much.
I think that, whatever their differences, Antonin Scalia and Ruth Ginsburg both knew this. Certainly, they lived by it.
We should, too.
Laura Hollis is a Creators Syndicate columnist and a teacher of business law and entrepreneurship who holds faculty appointments at the Mendoza College of Business and the Law School at the University of Notre Dame.
