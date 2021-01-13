Opinion/Column: Free speech is being tested again

Facebook and Twitter made their decision after the president incited his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop lawmakers from formalizing Joe Biden’s election victory. Perhaps they believe they have nothing to fear from a Democrat-majority Congress. Republicans in the Senate had been holding hearings into charges by conservatives that social media outlets censor conservative opinion. With Democrats in control of the Senate additional hearings are unlikely to be forthcoming.

In another display of the double standard, the two social media giants still allow the Iranian leadership and people associated with the Chinese Communist Party to maintain their accounts.

Distrust by many conservatives of virtually all media has given rise to fringe platforms that seek to tear us further apart and undermine democracy, while claiming to protect it. These divisions have deepened since the November election, as Trump supporters believe the election was rigged. Trump voters deserve to have their concerns addressed, or the cynicism and division will only get worse, as will the potential for more violence. The best way to lower the temperature would be to create a forum that would fairly and accurately examine all claims of voter fraud and ballot manipulation.

As for attempts to ban speech some people don’t like, I give you the lyrics from that 1960s musical, “Hair”: “Let the Sun shine in.” Indeed, let it in, because sunshine — and free speech — can lead to “the mind’s true liberation.”

Cal Thomas is a columnist syndicated by the Tribune Content Agency. Email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.