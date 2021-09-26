Opinion/Column: France's agony couldn't be helped

About France and its submarines: Australia’s decision to cancel a $60 billion contract to buy them and purchase American nuclear subs instead had to hurt. In response, France’s foreign minister called the U.S.-backed move a “stab in the back,” and President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra.

The backstory should take precedence over the drama flowing from the rift between America and its oldest ally. It centers on a growing alarm at Chinese aggression in the Pacific and how seriously the U.S. and its Pacific allies are taking it.

Australia’s Defense minister denied charges that the United States and Australia schemed in secret to cut France out of the sale. He said his government had been “frank, open and honest” with France about its concerns — also that the work was over budget and behind schedule. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists that U.S. officials had also spoken with the French about this before it was announced.

Any diplomatic failure aside, the harsh reality is that American submarines are the superior machine for patrolling the Pacific. Nuclear-powered subs can stay underwater longer and at high speeds. France’s diesel boats need to surface periodically.