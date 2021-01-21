Opinion/Column: For Trump: What might have been

According to Mayo, narcissists have “…an exaggerated sense of self-importance; have a sense of entitlement and require constant, excessive admiration; exaggerate achievements and talents; monopolize conversations and belittle or look down on people they perceive as inferior; behave in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious.”

Don’t these symptoms perfectly fit Donald Trump?

Mayo says there is no known cause for this disorder.

The list of Trump’s accomplishments is long, but many will be undone by his successor and that is the biggest tragedy. Trump let his personality disorder become the issue and not his push-back against the Washington Establishment, which will regain control.

Government will again dictate what is good for us. Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion spending plan for virus relief and vaccine distribution will swell the national debt and incentivize American dependency. Opening up businesses with caution and allowing people to earn a check, rather than getting a check from the government, which will addict more people to Washington and to Democrats, is the best cure for our economic ailment.

Trump might have won a second term, even as the coronavirus raged, had he not made everything about him.