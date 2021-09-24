Opinion/Column: Digging deeper into Census numbers

Latinos can be from the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Cuba, Spain and, of course, Mexico. They can be of any skin color, though social activists and other head counters often refer to them as “brown.” The number of people claiming Hispanic ancestry rose 23% between 2010 and 2020, according to the new Census Bureau numbers. The group now accounts for nearly 19% of the total population.

The favored headline out of the Census report, however, is that the white population actually shrunk a little between 2010 and 2020. Drill down, though, and you see that the number of people identifying as mixed-race exploded over the past 10 years. No doubt there are more mixed-race Americans today, but a 276% increase undoubtedly includes many who used to identify as simply white.

That may reflect, as University of Texas demographer Rogelio Saenz put it, “a greater degree of appreciation for the multicultural, multiracial roots that people have.”

Complicating matters, Latino immigrants are often of mixed heritage the day they arrive.

Why then can’t we stop this racial counting as the French have done? If we must lump people into categories, let’s stick with ethnicity, defined as a common cultural tradition.