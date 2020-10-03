Opinion/Column: Debate No 1: Advantage none

I had initially thought of the first presidential debate, Sept. 29, as the equivalent of a heavyweight boxing match, something like the classic fights between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali in the 1970s.

Instead it was less a “thrilla in Manila” or a “rumble in the jungle” and more like a phony professional wrestling match. Let’s take that analogy one step lower and call it mud wrestling.

The interruptions, first by President Trump and then by former Vice President Biden were the antithesis of civility. In this, Biden displayed the worst behavior, calling the president a “liar,” a “clown” and a “racist.” At one point Biden said, “Will you shut-up, man?” Classy.

Having done a considerable number of debates myself over many years, including with former senator and presidential candidates George McGovern and Birch Bayh and with my good friend, Bob Beckel, who managed Walter Mondale’s 1984 campaign against Ronald Reagan, I know that a little respect and deference to one’s opponent go a long way toward establishing credibility with an audience and gaining a respectful hearing for one’s policies.