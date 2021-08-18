Opinion/Column: Debacle proves U.S. learns nothing

Adding insult to future injury for especially Afghan women and girls is a new book by Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock. Titled “The Afghanistan Papers” (shades of “The Pentagon Papers”), the book says, “A confidential trove of government documents obtained by [the newspaper] reveals that senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable.”

Among the 400 interviews conducted with officials from the George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, three-star Army Gen. Douglas Lute, who served as the Afghan war czar for Bush and Obama, is quoted by Whitlock as saying: “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing.”

Lute might have asked the military leaders of the old Soviet Union who occupied the country in the ’70s but failed to subdue it and were forced to pullout.

Lute blamed “the magnitude of this dysfunction” on bureaucratic breakdowns “among Congress, the Pentagon and the State Department.”