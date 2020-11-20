Opinion/Column: Conservatives face propaganda war

Trump’s people don’t seem to get that teaser after teaser is not going to cut it. Conservative voters have heard this stuff for years: “We’ve got the goods on ‘Fast and Furious’ now!” “Lois Lerner is going to prison!” (She retired with a full pension.) “Just wait until you hear the big bombshell about Hillary Clinton’s emails!” “Hunter Biden smoked crack — with Russian hookers!”

This week, attorney Sidney Powell dropped the biggest teaser of all: Trump really won, and by millions of votes!

But no proof.

The diehards stand waiting for the Mother of All Bombshells to drop. But that group is shrinking. Because the rest of the 73 million Americans who voted for Trump (or 75 million or 77 million or whatever the number really is) are getting that sinking, familiar feeling again. They’ve seen this movie wayyyyy too many times, and they know how it ends.

The propaganda war is not the electoral victory, which is — perhaps understandably — where the Trump team is focusing all its efforts. But if Team Trump loses the propaganda war — and he is behind there, too — even if Trump finds the votes to flip the states and claim election victory, he will face popular opposition that cannot be underestimated.

Whatever information Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of Trump’s legal team have, they need to drop it soon if they want it to matter, not to the judges but to the American people.

Laura Hollis is a Creators Syndicate columnist and a teacher of business law and entrepreneurship who holds faculty appointments at the Mendoza College of Business and the Law School at the University of Notre Dame.