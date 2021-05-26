Opinion/Column: Cease-fire solves nothing for Israel

Israel should never have withdrawn from Gaza. It did not take a prophet to know what would follow its unilateral decision. At the time, I wrote that Gaza would become one more base for terrorists to launch attacks against the Jewish state. Under pressure from the U.S. and Europe to withdraw from Gaza, Israel gained nothing, but instead lost another level of security.

President Biden has withheld direct criticism of Israel, possibly because of his longtime friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but others in his administration, who are veterans of the Obama years, have a track record of favoring Israel’s enemies.

Still, Biden has said a “two-state” solution is the best approach to resolving the conflict that existed even before Israel’s re-establishment in its ancient homeland in 1948. The problem is and always has been that radicals desire a one-state solution that doesn’t include Israel or the Jewish people. Since these radicals believe their motivation is rooted in their religion, it is impossible for them to make peace with a nation and a people they believe their god wants destroyed.

The Economist magazine gets it. In its May 20 edition it said, “Even with a cease-fire, Israel and Hamas will not stop fighting each other. The agreement to restore calm is welcome. Pity it won’t last.”