Opinion/Column: Beware ravenous cartel of nations

Adam Smith’s 1776 warning needs updating. He said: “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but [that] the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.”

If you have an unromantic understanding of government, you know it is composed not of disinterested altruists but of people as interested in maximizing their power as private-sector actors are interested in maximizing their profits. So, be wary when governments form cartels for enlarging their capture of society’s resources.

The United States and 131 other nations and jurisdictions recently agreed to impose a global tax on a few (mostly American) large corporations. The agreement would impose a 15% minimum tax (the Biden administration wanted 21% and still plans to impose the higher rate on U.S. companies) on the foreign profits of multinational companies. It would also tax some of the largest corporations’ profits where the corporations’ customers are rather than where their output (factories, etc.) is.

Part of this proposal is a reallocation of taxing rights, benefiting some nations, disadvantaging others. This should interest the U.S. House of Representatives, in which, the Constitution says, “all bills for raising revenue shall originate.”