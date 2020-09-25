Opinion/Column: Bad decisions are made in anger

When someone uses the word “fair,” you should always ask, “Fair to whom?” Everyone knows how the system works. Ask yourself, “Is it being called unfair simply because the outcome is not the one desired by that person?”

If you don’t like the outcome and can’t seem to figure out how to get there based on the current process, what’s the answer? To change the process when your party is in control.

“And if Joe Biden wins,” Lemon continued, “Democrats can stack the courts, and they can do that amendment and get it passed.” Lemon, who must have forgotten basic civics, was reminded by Cuomo that such a change would require “two-thirds vote in the Congress and three-quarters of the state legislatures.”

What’s my recommendation to Republicans when confronted with others’ anger? Stay calm and slow to anger. Let them yell, and then respond with confidence and certainty. A sign of maturity is the ability to understand that you are not responsible for someone else’s feelings; we are all responsible for ourselves. And remember, who controls the Senate and White House matters.

Yes, some Democrats may be threatening to burn the system down, but that’s an argument that is best debated while level-headed. Because, as we know now, angry people are more likely to believe misinformation; to make bad decisions; and to feel confident they are right, even when they are wrong.

Jackie Gingrich Cushman is a columnist with Creators Syndicate.