Opinion/Column: Are Republicans tired of winning yet?

If they get their wish, the nation will get, for the first time, a fourth consecutive two-term presidency. Only twice before have there been three consecutive two-term presidencies, the third, fourth and fifth (Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe), and the 42nd, 43rd and 44th (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama). The reasons that a second Trump term is unlikely include:

Democrats want the election to be a referendum on Trump, and the Republican convention cooperated: “RESOLVED, That the 2020 Republican National Convention will adjourn without adopting a new platform....” Republicans said: Trump is all that we are.

Trump has made himself toxic in what he calls our “beautiful suburbs.” Forty-nine percent of the votes cast in 2016 came from suburbia.

Any campaign’s two principal assets are money and the candidate’s time. Trump’s campaign will have to allocate a lot of both to five states, with 89 electoral votes, that he carried relatively comfortably in 2016: Iowa (by 9.4 points), Ohio (8.1 points), Arizona (3.6 points), Texas (9.0 points), Georgia (5.1 points).